Refereum Market Capitalization Tops $33.29 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $33.29 million and $3.33 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 136.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.01166445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00834692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021072 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.