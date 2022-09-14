Refinable Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $918,185.81 and approximately $143,193.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Refinable

Refinable launched on February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp. Refinable’s official website is refinable.com.

Refinable Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

