Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $451,269.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $701.39 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $611.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.43.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.