Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $35.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.95.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $701.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $611.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.97 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

