Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $925.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $701.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $611.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

