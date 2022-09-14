Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,154 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

