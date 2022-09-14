Remme (REM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,460.00

Remme (REM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Remme coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $249,915.47 and $25,460.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.88 or 0.99997715 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.53 or 0.99951350 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00061290 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012466 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005439 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065158 BTC.
Remme Coin Profile
Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io.
Remme Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.