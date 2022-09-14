Ren Hits Market Cap of $119.70 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Ren has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $119.70 million and $16.68 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.88 or 0.99996763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,218.87 or 1.00005211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056364 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.