Render Token (RNDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.76 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Render Token has a market cap of $125.83 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 509.2% against the dollar and now trades at $599.55 or 0.02984230 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00825983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020858 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token was first traded on February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official website is render.x.io. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

