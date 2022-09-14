Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Renovacor Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of RCOR stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Renovacor has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renovacor

Renovacor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renovacor, Inc. ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Renovacor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

Further Reading

