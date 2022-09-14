Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 38.7 %

NASDAQ RENT opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $27,610,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $16,529,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

