Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $45.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Replimune Group by 498.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Replimune Group by 157.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Replimune Group by 369.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Price Performance

REPL stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a current ratio of 19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $879.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.