Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.29) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $54.89.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

