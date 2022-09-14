Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Adyen’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adyen in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Adyen’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,297.50.

About Adyen

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. Adyen has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

