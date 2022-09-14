Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Progress Software Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progress Software in a report issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,741,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,601,000 after purchasing an additional 176,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $779,826 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

