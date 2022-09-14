Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RH’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $24.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS.

RH Trading Down 5.5 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.19.

NYSE:RH opened at $262.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $708.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RH by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in RH by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.