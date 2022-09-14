Research Analysts Set Expectations for Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after purchasing an additional 550,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,661,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after purchasing an additional 726,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,487,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,841,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

