Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zillow Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $35.87 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 over the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

