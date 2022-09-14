Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $247.35 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

