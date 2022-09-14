Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

NYSE RFP opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Resolute Forest Products

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 85.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

