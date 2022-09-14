Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 228 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

