Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $15.12 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.17 and a 200 day moving average of $301.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

