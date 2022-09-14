Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.19 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $253,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

