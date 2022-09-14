Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.69 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.17.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $226.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.27 and a 200-day moving average of $232.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.