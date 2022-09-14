Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 2,853 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

