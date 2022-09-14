Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $644.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $669.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

