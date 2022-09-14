Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

