Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,040 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

