Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 987 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the period. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $3,092,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 218,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 205,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.67 and a twelve month high of $378.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.11. The company has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on META. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

