Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $2,194,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 56,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,586,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,011,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

