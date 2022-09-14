Revain (REV) Hits Market Cap of $74.79 Million

Revain (REV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $74.79 million and approximately $930,434.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain (REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.