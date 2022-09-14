Reviewing Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) & Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) and Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Hypera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences -54.03% N/A -29.25% Hypera N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hypera shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hypera 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Myovant Sciences and Hypera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.87%. Given Myovant Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Hypera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Hypera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $230.97 million 7.88 -$205.98 million ($1.76) -10.78 Hypera $793.81 million 6.66 $251.25 million N/A N/A

Hypera has higher revenue and earnings than Myovant Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypera has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Myovant Sciences beats Hypera on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

About Hypera

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands. The company also provides dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands. In addition, it offers nutritional and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay, Biotônico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and similar and generic medicines under the Neo Química, Sodium Diclofenac, Hydroxyzine, Dipyron, Ibuprofen, Losartan Potassium, Mal Dexchlorpheniramine, Naproxene, Paracetamol, Simethicon, Loratadine, Omeprazole, Tadalaphyl, and Desogestrel brand names. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

