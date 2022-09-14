Reviewing NU (NYSE:NU) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NU and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 2 3 10 0 2.53 SoFi Technologies 0 6 8 0 2.57

NU presently has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 93.35%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.54, indicating a potential upside of 131.82%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than NU.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $1.70 billion 14.42 -$164.99 million N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 5.43 -$483.94 million ($0.46) -12.70

This table compares NU and SoFi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NU has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NU and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies -27.19% -7.30% -3.29%

Summary

NU beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

