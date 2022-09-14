Reviewing OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) and Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) and Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Sempra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels N/A -9.51% 0.93% Sempra 8.84% 11.01% 3.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Sempra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sempra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

OPAL Fuels has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sempra has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Sempra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Sempra $12.86 billion 4.18 $1.32 billion $3.57 47.85

Sempra has higher revenue and earnings than OPAL Fuels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OPAL Fuels and Sempra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Sempra 0 1 8 0 2.89

Sempra has a consensus target price of $167.22, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Sempra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sempra is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

Summary

Sempra beats OPAL Fuels on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc. engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. As of May 1, 2022, it owned and operated 24 biogas projects. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 22 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The company's Sempra Texas Utilities segment engages in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving 3.8 million homes and businesses, and operation of 140,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. Its transmission system includes 18,249 circuit miles of transmission lines, a total of 1,174 transmission and distribution substations, and interconnection to 130 third-party generation facilities totaling 45,403 megawatts. The company was formerly known as Sempra Energy and changed its name to Sempra in July 2021. Sempra was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

