Reviewing Southern (NYSE:SO) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern and Heliogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $23.11 billion 3.60 $2.41 billion $2.84 27.55 Heliogen $8.80 million 47.80 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southern has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.2% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 3 5 4 0 2.08 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southern presently has a consensus target price of $74.64, suggesting a potential downside of 4.59%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 256.33%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Southern.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 12.13% 12.09% 3.08% Heliogen N/A -116.15% -62.37%

Summary

Southern beats Heliogen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, three nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 45 solar facilities, 15 wind facilities, one fuel cell facility, and four battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 76,289 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.7 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

