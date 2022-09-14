Reviewing TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TDH has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oatly Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TDH alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $1.09 million 23.75 -$6.12 million N/A N/A Oatly Group $643.19 million 2.82 -$212.39 million -0.47 -6.51

This table compares TDH and Oatly Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TDH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TDH and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A Oatly Group 1 4 9 0 2.57

Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 11.02, indicating a potential upside of 259.98%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group -39.99% -23.60% -17.94%

Summary

TDH beats Oatly Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

(Get Rating)

TDH Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, and various other brand names. It offers its products to retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.