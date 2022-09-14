Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $9,634.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 517% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00824668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020824 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi. The official website for Revolution Populi is revolutionpopuli.com.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture.”

According to CryptoCompare, "RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture."

