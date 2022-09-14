Revomon (REVO) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Revomon (REVO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $43,105.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revomon has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s launch date was April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official website is revomon.io. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

