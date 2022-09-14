RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $328.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $328.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.19.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $262.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.40 and a 200 day moving average of $298.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $708.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

