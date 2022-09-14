Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.68

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 24628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

