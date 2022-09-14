Richard Hoe Osgood III Purchases 5,000 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Genasys Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 0.48. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 228,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genasys by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 591,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

