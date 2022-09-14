RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Achieves Market Cap of $33.50 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $33.50 million and $2.33 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 517% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00824668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020824 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Coin Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.