Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $4,745.51 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official website is rigel.finance. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain.”

According to CryptoCompare, "RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain."

