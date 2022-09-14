Rise Trading Up 16% This Week (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $102,892.50 and approximately $36.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00041549 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,925,048 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

