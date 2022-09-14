Robert C. Oberg, Jr. Sells 2,322 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $16,114.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,580.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

UBFO stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

