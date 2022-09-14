Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25. ESAB has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $64,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $7,105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $286,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $155,576,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

