Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Robinhood Markets Stock Down 5.4 %
HOOD stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets
In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,612. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.