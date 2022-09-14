Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Roblox Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,960 shares of company stock worth $30,289,182. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $362,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

