Rocket Pool (RPL) Achieves Market Cap of $306.19 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for about $29.79 or 0.00147274 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $306.19 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,224.53 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.16 or 0.99644833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061037 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065648 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

