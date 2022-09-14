Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $253.64 on Friday. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $178.43 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

